217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct readiness training

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nathaniel Bostic, the human resource advisor for the 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, leads emotional intelligence training during War Cry Lite June 4, 2025, at U.S. Army Reserve Center Ramey Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. War Cry Lite is led by the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, and includes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training, suicide prevention training, emotional intelligence training, effective communication training, Ready Airman Training, ancillary training and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)