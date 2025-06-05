Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. William Eisenhart, left, physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, has served in multiple medical roles in the military and as a civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mitchell Munn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 14:18
    Photo ID: 9092771
    VIRIN: 241204-Z-A3544-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.56 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa
    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa
    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa
    Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eisenhart leads lifesaving while deployed in Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    infantry
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download