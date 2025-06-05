U.S. Army Capt. William Eisenhart, physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, has served in multiple medical roles in the military and as a civilian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9092765
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-PT070-6815
|Resolution:
|2318x3245
|Size:
|913.43 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eisenhart leads lifesaving in Africa [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ivan Mendez-Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eisenhart leads lifesaving while deployed in Africa
No keywords found.