U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events in the Nation’s Capital. Events include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. Part of the parade preparation process included moving U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers, and other equipment by rail to Washington D.C. on June 7, 2025. The vehicles, which are a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade, departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
