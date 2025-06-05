Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events in the Nation’s Capital. Events include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. Part of the parade preparation process included moving U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers, and other equipment by rail to Washington D.C. on June 7, 2025. The vehicles, which are a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade, departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9092747
    VIRIN: 250607-A-XS985-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 899.42 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday
    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday
    U.S. Army equipment arrives in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #army250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download