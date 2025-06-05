Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9s in Croatia [Image 2 of 6]

    K9s in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his Military Working Dog, Sasu, practice some aggression training after finishing their role in Immediate Response 25 at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. The training helps both the handler and the dog prepare for future missions.

    This work, K9s in Croatia [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    SwordOfFreedom

