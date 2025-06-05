K9s in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his Military Working Dog, Sasu, practice some aggression training after finishing their role in Immediate Response 25 at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. The training helps both the handler and the dog prepare for future missions.