140th Wing Performs Exercise Centennial Strike

Members of the 140th Wing analyze the wing’s effectiveness during Exercise Centennial Strike at the Wing Operations Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2025. Exercise Centennial Strike assessed the readiness and operational agility of the 140th Wing in a contested and degraded environment through a simulated high-end conflict scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Eliana Raspet)