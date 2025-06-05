140th Wing Performs Exercise Centennial Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucarrio Lovato, public affairs specialist with the 140th Wing, simulates taking alert photos during an aircraft mishap scenario during Exercise Centennial Strike on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2025. Exercise Centennial Strike assessed the readiness and operational agility of the 140th Wing in a contested and degraded environment through a simulated high-end conflict scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Eliana Raspet)