    140th Wing Performs Exercise Centennial Strike [Image 1 of 2]

    140th Wing Performs Exercise Centennial Strike

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eliana Raspet 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucarrio Lovato, public affairs specialist with the 140th Wing, simulates taking alert photos during an aircraft mishap scenario during Exercise Centennial Strike on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2025. Exercise Centennial Strike assessed the readiness and operational agility of the 140th Wing in a contested and degraded environment through a simulated high-end conflict scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Eliana Raspet)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9092685
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-OW672-2003
    Resolution: 5882x3921
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 140th Wing Performs Exercise Centennial Strike [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Eliana Raspet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COANG
    ANG
    140WG
    Centennial Stike

