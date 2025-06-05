U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Brinkman, the Installation Deployment Manager assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, poses at his desk in Swanton, Ohio, May 3, 2025. Brinkman earned the 2024 officer of the year award for going above and beyond his duties during multiple deployments this past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9092270
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-XO039-1005
|Resolution:
|6505x4341
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Airman of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Tuba to Tactics: Captain Justin Brinkman’s Unlikely Journey through the Air National Guard
No keywords found.