    2024 Airman of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2]

    2024 Airman of the Year Award

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Brinkman, the Installation Deployment Manager assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, poses at his desk in Swanton, Ohio, May 3, 2025. Brinkman earned the 2024 officer of the year award for going above and beyond his duties during multiple deployments this past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 9092270
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-XO039-1005
    Resolution: 6505x4341
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    This work, 2024 Airman of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 Airman of the Year Award
    2024 Airman of the Year Award

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Tuba to Tactics: Captain Justin Brinkman’s Unlikely Journey through the Air National Guard

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Stingers
    AOY Award

