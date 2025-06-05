From Tuba to Tactics: Captain Justin Brinkman’s Unlikely Journey through the Air National Guard

Capt Justin Brinkman didn’t take the traditional path to becoming a commissioned officer in the Air National Guard. In fact, it all started with a tuba.



More than twenty-four years ago, the young music education major from Bowling Green State University was simply looking for a way to help pay for college. A classmate mentioned the Ohio Air National Guard band, the 555th Air Force Band, affectionately known as the “Triple Nickel.” It happened to have an opening for a tuba player.



“I remember being 19 and calling someone long-distance on a landline phone back in 2001 to ask about it,” Brinkman laughed. “They invited me out for a live audition, and after playing with their concert and jazz bands, I was offered a position.”



That first phone call launched what would become a decades-long military career that has taken Brinkman from humble beginnings as a traditional guardsman to a pivotal role as a logistics officer, personnel expert, deployed executive officer, and leader of Airmen across multiple domains.



But even after all he’s accomplished, he is still humble, and still rooted in the values that brought him to the guard in the first place.



Before Brinkman wore officer blues, he wore another kind of uniform, that of a high school band director. After graduating from Bowling Green State University in 2006, he taught music for 11 years, running programs across grades 5–12. His work ranged from jazz ensemble and pep band to coaching track and helping stage school musicals.



When the Triple Nickel was decommissioned in 2012, Brinkman faced a career crossroad. Rather than leave the guard, he chose to stay, applying for and earning a position as a First Sergeant. That experience became a foundational chapter of his journey, offering deep exposure to multiple squadrons and a chance to work closely with Airmen from all backgrounds.



“I think being a traditional guardsman for so many years really helped me be more thoughtful and empathetic as a leader,” he said. “I understand the balance our Airmen manage between military and civilian life, because I lived it too.”



In 2016, Brinkman deployed to the United Arab Emirates as a First Sergeant. Right before that deployment, a new door opened: a full-time, commissioned officer opportunity as Director of Personnel. He seized the chance.



“I left my civilian job and hoped I’d pass officer training school because I already quit!” he joked.



Brinkman completed Officer Training School at the age of 35, feeling like “the old guy” among younger candidates. But his life and leadership experience helped him thrive. He went on to serve five years full-time as the Director of Personnel before being selected for a rare opportunity in 2021 to serve as the Commander’s Executive Officer at the Air Operations Center at Hickam AFB in Hawaii.



That experience with the active-duty Air Force broadened his perspective.



“It was eye-opening to work in that joint environment,” said Brinkman. “It also made me appreciate the Guard’s flexibility and the wealth of experience our traditional members bring.”



In 2023, when the 180th Fighter Wing was tapped as one of two lead units for the 242nd Expeditionary Air Base, deployment, Brinkman’s leadership was once again called upon. Seventy-one members deployed to the United Arab Emirates in support of multiple named operations, and Brinkman served as the Wing Executive Officer for the deployed combat wing commander.



Back at home, he transitioned into his current role as a Logistics Readiness Officer and Installation Deployment Officer. The winding path, from music to manpower to mission readiness, might seem unexpected. But for Brinkman, every role built on the last.



“You don’t always see how different chapters of your career connect until later,” he said. “But they do. Each one teaches you something, how to work with different personalities, how to adapt your communication, how to lead effectively.”



Despite his achievements, including being named 2024 Field Grade Officer of the Year, Brinkman prefers to highlight his team.



“Winning that award wasn’t about me,” he insisted. “It’s a direct reflection of the hard work and success of my Airmen. I just try to support them and open doors when I can.”



Brinkman takes special pride in seeing junior Airmen succeed like Tech. Sgt. Austin Bly, a member of Brinkman’s team who went on to win both wing and state-level NCO of the Year honors in 2023.



“Watching our Airmen grow and achieve big things, that’s the most rewarding part of all this,” Brinkman said.



With 24 years already behind him, Brinkman isn’t ready to hang up the uniform just yet. Now serving as a full-time Active Guard Reserve member, his long-term goal is to retire after completing a full AGR career for another 13 years.



“I don’t have a specific position in mind,” he said. “I just want to continue serving wherever I can be most useful. This wing took a chance on me more than once, so I owe it to the people here to keep giving back.”



Captain Brinkman’s story is one of reinvention, resilience and respect, proof that in the guard, no two paths are the same, and every Airman’s journey is worth telling.

