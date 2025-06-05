Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trench Reinforcement Training - BALTOPS25 [Image 4 of 7]

    Trench Reinforcement Training - BALTOPS25

    SKRUNDA, LATVIA

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 14 and Marines assigned to 8th Engineering Support Battalion conduct trench reinforcement training to increase combat engineering capabilities during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 6, 2025, in Skrunda, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9092196
    VIRIN: 260606-N-XT273-1007
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: SKRUNDA, LV
    This work, Trench Reinforcement Training - BALTOPS25 [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Latvia
    22NCR
    8thESB
    BALTOPS25

