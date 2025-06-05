Trench Reinforcement Training - BALTOPS25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 14 and Marines assigned to 8th Engineering Support Battalion conduct trench reinforcement training to increase combat engineering capabilities during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 6, 2025, in Skrunda, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.