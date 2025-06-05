Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X / Lt. Gen. Vowell Visits Training Objective [Image 5 of 9]

    JPMRC-X / Lt. Gen. Vowell Visits Training Objective

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, alongside Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, and BGen. Michael G Logico PA, Head of Delegation for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, discusses battle plans in the field during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 1, 2025.
    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 05:19
    Photo ID: 9092072
    VIRIN: 250601-A-FU327-1080
    Resolution: 9327x6218
    Size: 26.45 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JPMRC-X / Lt. Gen. Vowell Visits Training Objective [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

