JPMRC-X / Lt. Gen. Vowell Visits Training Objective

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, greet Soldiers in the field during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 1, 2025.

This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)