Curtis Wilbur Conduct Security Reaction Force Basic Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Samuel Camacho, from Eloy, Arizona, center, practices techniques with a baton learned in Security Reaction Force – Basic training after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Strait of Malacca, May 19, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)