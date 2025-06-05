Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Security Reaction Force Basic Course [Image 5 of 8]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Security Reaction Force Basic Course

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Seaman Apprentice Jahmari Steele-Johnson, from Birmingham, Alabama, fights against the “Red Man,” Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Chandler Block, from Columbus, Ohio, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Strait of Malacca, May 19, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 03:48
    Photo ID: 9091985
    VIRIN: 250519-N-QV397-1449
    Resolution: 4046x2698
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    United States Navy
    Security Reaction Force Basic
    security reaction force basic qualification course
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

