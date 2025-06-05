Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security [Image 4 of 8]

    Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Silverman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. Jose Alvarado, with the 552nd Military Police Company, 25th Infantry Division, scans for Opposing Forces (OPFOR), while performing security over a joint U.S. and Australian Tactical Action Center (TAC) Nanook, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 1, 2025. This iteration of JPMRC-X during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9091850
    VIRIN: 250601-A-TO648-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Gary Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

