    Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security [Image 1 of 8]

    Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Silverman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Private Pierre Lequimener with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (5/7 RAR), Australian Army, provides security over watch over a joint U.S. and Australian Tactical Action Center (TAC) Nanook, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 1, 2025. This iteration of JPMRC-X during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9091843
    VIRIN: 250601-A-TO648-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Gary Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

