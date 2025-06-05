Salaknib 25 | Rattlesnake TOC Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Private Pierre Lequimener with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (5/7 RAR), Australian Army, provides security over watch over a joint U.S. and Australian Tactical Action Center (TAC) Nanook, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 1, 2025. This iteration of JPMRC-X during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.