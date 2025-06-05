Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Simulated IED Exercise

    Simulated IED Exercise

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Behandarri Ankit, a Soldier with the 206th Regional Support Group, provides external security to protect the base in a training exercise during Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    The 206th Regional Support Group, based out of Springfield, Illinois, is a support group composed of different units coming together in operation Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations, and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Simulated IED Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

