Simulated IED Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Behandarri Ankit, a Soldier with the 206th Regional Support Group, provides external security to protect the base in a training exercise during Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.
The 206th Regional Support Group, based out of Springfield, Illinois, is a support group composed of different units coming together in operation Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations, and Nationwide Move.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 00:48
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
