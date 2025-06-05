Simulated IED Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Geenen, an Observer Controller Trainer (OC/T) with the 2378th OC/T Group, establishes an improvised explosive device to aid in a training exercise in support of Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.



The 2378th Observer Controller/Training Group, based out of Denver, Colorado, supports Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations, and Nationwide Move.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)