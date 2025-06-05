Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Simulated IED Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Simulated IED Exercise

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Geenen, an Observer Controller Trainer (OC/T) with the 2378th OC/T Group, establishes an improvised explosive device to aid in a training exercise in support of Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    The 2378th Observer Controller/Training Group, based out of Denver, Colorado, supports Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations, and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9091824
    VIRIN: 250602-A-FC853-1051
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulated IED Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise
    Simulated IED Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download