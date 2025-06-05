SMMC Ruiz visits MCAS Cherry Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with leadership from MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), visited Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, spoke at an all-hands town hall, and attended chow with select Marines. Ruiz visited MCAS Cherry Point to gain a better understanding of current MAW operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)