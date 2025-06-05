Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 8 of 19]

    SMMC Ruiz visits MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with leadership from MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), visited Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, spoke at an all-hands town hall, and attended chow with select Marines. Ruiz visited MCAS Cherry Point to gain a better understanding of current MAW operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9091822
    VIRIN: 250606-M-RB959-5296
    Resolution: 5610x3740
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 19 of 19], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC

