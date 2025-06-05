141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing, build Disaster-Relief Bed Down tents as part of Camp Marmaduke on June 5, 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Camp Marmaduke is a Mission Ready Airmen exercise developed by the Wing leadership team to prepare Airmen to take on tasks outside of their normal duties and include tent building, operations order familiarization, generator start-up and maintenance, bus driving, and forklift operations. Marmaduke plays into the larger Wing Exercise ACE Fury, where operations and maintenance practice operating in contested environments from a bare base.