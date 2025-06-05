Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    tents as part of Camp Marmaduke on June 5, 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Camp Marmaduke is a Mission Ready Airmen exercise developed by the Wing leadership team to prepare Airmen to take on tasks outside of their normal duties and include tent building, operations order familiarization, generator start-up and maintenance, bus driving, and forklift operations. Marmaduke plays into the larger Wing Exercise ACE Fury, where operations and maintenance practice operating in contested environments from a bare base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9091685
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-EV844-7920
    Resolution: 3672x2066
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke
    141st Air Refueling Wing Stands Up Camp Marmaduke

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington
    #Readiness
    #Lethality
    141st Air Refueling Wing
    #Contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download