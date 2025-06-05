Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Airmen from the 552d Training Support Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and 81st Air Control Squadron, Tyndall AFB, Fla., participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 11, 2025. BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Photo was cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 9091614
    VIRIN: 250211-F-ES928-3007
    Resolution: 3002x1951
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    505th Command and Control Wing
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    coalition live-fly virtual and constructive large-scale Indo-Pacific exercise
    Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC)
    552d Training Support Squadron
    81st Air Control Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download