Airmen from the 552d Training Support Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and 81st Air Control Squadron, Tyndall AFB, Fla., participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 11, 2025. BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Photo was cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9091614
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-ES928-3007
|Resolution:
|3002x1951
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
