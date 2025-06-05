Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force members participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 11, 2025. Exercise BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Security badge was blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)