    Sandy Army Recruiting Station Commander [Image 2 of 2]

    SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Bruce Parker 

    U.S. Army 6th Recruiting Brigade

    SFC Bell, Jordan, Station Commander of the Sandy Army Recruiting Station within Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion, reviewing Army Recruiting NCOs planning guides for their daily recruiting activities.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9091048
    VIRIN: 250521-A-XB168-3033
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: SANDY, UTAH, US
