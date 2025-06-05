Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:06 Photo ID: 9091037 VIRIN: 250521-A-XB168-9393 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 896.74 KB Location: SANDY, UTAH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sandy Army Recruiting Station NCO [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.