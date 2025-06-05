Pa. Guard Soldier and Airmen graduate Army War College

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, and U.S. Air Force Col. Donald O’Shell, director of staff, attend the graduation of the United States Army War College Resident Class of 2025 June 6, 2025, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anne Furman received the Daniel M. Lewin Cyber Terrorism Memorial Award, while U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Christopher Steele and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Hamski joined the ranks of Army War College graduates. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Zane Craig)