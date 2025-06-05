Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guard Soldier and Airmen graduate Army War College [Image 4 of 4]

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, and U.S. Air Force Col. Donald O’Shell, director of staff, attend the graduation of the United States Army War College Resident Class of 2025 June 6, 2025, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anne Furman received the Daniel M. Lewin Cyber Terrorism Memorial Award, while U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Christopher Steele and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Hamski joined the ranks of Army War College graduates. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Zane Craig)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:00
    Photo ID: 9089894
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-PU354-1023
    Resolution: 5168x3445
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
