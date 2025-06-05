66th Security Forces Squadron Airmen Attend Air Assault Course at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Layne Jackson (left) and Senior Airman Karter Capps, assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, review possible deficiencies and equipment checks before running through a simulated exam during the Sling Load training in Phase Two of the Air Assault Course, hosted by Mountain Training Group, on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The 10-day Air Assault School trains Soldiers and Airmen in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, equipping them with the skills needed to maximize helicopter assets in training and combat. The course challenges participants to operate with greater speed, precision, and discipline, enhancing their ability to execute missions in fast-paced environments. Graduates of the Air Assault Course improve their effectiveness in joint operations, thereby contributing to the success of coordinated missions across various domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)