Andres Garcia, Supervisory Security Specialist, briefs the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) ongoing security programs. DES is responsible for providing a range of essential services, including protecting government property, facilities, and personnel from threats, including physical security inspections, access control, and security guard services.
This work, Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness visits U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on June 5, 2025. [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Haire