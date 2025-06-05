Pat Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness greets Anna Adams, Human Resources Specialist at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami. Anna was coined for her work processing actions to ensure mission continuity in the Military Personnel office, Directorate of Human Resources.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9089519
|VIRIN:
|250605-D-SY612-5368
|Resolution:
|1529x1307
|Size:
|187.09 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness visits U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on June 5, 2025. [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Haire