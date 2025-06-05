Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness visits U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on June 5, 2025. [Image 3 of 5]

    Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness visits U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on June 5, 2025.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Pat Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness greets Anna Adams, Human Resources Specialist at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami. Anna was coined for her work processing actions to ensure mission continuity in the Military Personnel office, Directorate of Human Resources.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 12:17
    Photo ID: 9089519
    VIRIN: 250605-D-SY612-5368
    Resolution: 1529x1307
    Size: 187.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) - Readiness visits U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on June 5, 2025. [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

