VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

250606-N-HV010-1172 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 operate a winch to remove a MX-20HD digital electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) multi-spectral sensor turret from the belly of a P-8A aircraft while conducting routine maintenance in the hangar on the flight line at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)