VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

250602-N-HV010-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 2, 2025) An Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 loads sonobuoys into launchers aboard a P-8A aircraft on the flight line at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)