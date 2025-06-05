Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-507th PIR, 29th ID Soldiers commemorate Battle of Graignes in Normandy [Image 5 of 6]

    1-507th PIR, 29th ID Soldiers commemorate Battle of Graignes in Normandy

    GRAIGNES, FRANCE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shelby Blaker, assigned to the 29th Infantry Division looks on during a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Graignes, June 5, 2025, at the Franco-American Memorial in Graignes, France. On June 6, 1944, paratroopers from the 507th PIR, originally scheduled to land near Amfreville, landed near Graignes where town residents made the unanimous decision to feed the paratroopers. In the days that followed, fierce fighting and executions by Nazi forces led to the deaths of 60 U.S. Soldiers and Graignes residents. Still, of the 182 paratroopers involved in defense of Graignes, 150 survived, largely due to the efforts of the town’s citizens. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9089244
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-SM601-2013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: GRAIGNES, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-507th PIR, 29th ID Soldiers commemorate Battle of Graignes in Normandy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    29th ID
    DDay81
    1-507th PIR

