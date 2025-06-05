1-507th PIR, 29th ID Soldiers commemorate Battle of Graignes in Normandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment and the 29th Infantry Division participate in a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Graignes, June 5, 2025, at the Franco-American Memorial in Graignes, France. On June 6, 1944, paratroopers from the 507th PIR, originally scheduled to land near Amfreville, landed near Graignes where town residents made the unanimous decision to feed the paratroopers. In the days that followed, fierce fighting and executions by Nazi forces led to the deaths of 60 U.S. Soldiers and Graignes residents. Still, of the 182 paratroopers involved in defense of Graignes, 150 survived, largely due to the efforts of the town’s citizens. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)