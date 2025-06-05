U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Training Exercise Management Office Chief Luis Arroyo (left) and retired Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center curator Bill Heidner (right) examine a replica World War II era M3 half-track vehicle now on display outside YPG’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Laguna.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9089190
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-GD561-2044
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’ [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’
No keywords found.