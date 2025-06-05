Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Retired Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center curator Bill Heidner (left) unveils a modest plaque for the "Spirit of Camp Laguna" as Training Exercise Management Office personnel Kevin Hunt (center) and Luis Arroyo (right) look on. The replica World War II era M3 half-track vehicle is now on display outside YPG’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Laguna.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 9089185
    VIRIN: 250606-A-GD561-7028
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’ [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’
    Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download