Unbroken legacy: Half-track replica at Yuma Proving Ground honors the ‘Greatest Generation’

Retired Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center curator Bill Heidner (left) unveils a modest plaque for the "Spirit of Camp Laguna" as Training Exercise Management Office personnel Kevin Hunt (center) and Luis Arroyo (right) look on. The replica World War II era M3 half-track vehicle is now on display outside YPG’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Laguna.