USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

Capt. Ian Davis, chief operations officer of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Applied Diagnostics Branch, places biochemical samples in a thermal cycler. The branch has been perfecting the use of molecular inversion probes – single strands of nucleic acid that quickly “capture” the DNA patterns of organisms they are exposed to – to improve the ability of researchers to detect pathogens in complex biosamples using currently available detection equipment.