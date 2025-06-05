Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection [Image 2 of 2]

    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Capt. Ian Davis, chief operations officer of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Applied Diagnostics Branch, places biochemical samples in a thermal cycler. The branch has been perfecting the use of molecular inversion probes – single strands of nucleic acid that quickly “capture” the DNA patterns of organisms they are exposed to – to improve the ability of researchers to detect pathogens in complex biosamples using currently available detection equipment.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 9088967
    VIRIN: 250527-D-TP645-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases
    Medical Research and Development Command

