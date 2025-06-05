USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ian Davis, chief operations officer of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Applied Diagnostics Branch, prepares biochemical samples for DNA sequencing. The branch is exploring the use of molecular inversion probes – single strands of nucleic acid that quickly “capture” the DNA patterns of organisms they are exposed to – to improve the ability of researchers to detect pathogens in complex biosamples.