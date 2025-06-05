Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Capt. Ian Davis, chief operations officer of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Applied Diagnostics Branch, prepares biochemical samples for DNA sequencing. The branch is exploring the use of molecular inversion probes – single strands of nucleic acid that quickly “capture” the DNA patterns of organisms they are exposed to – to improve the ability of researchers to detect pathogens in complex biosamples.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 9088966
    VIRIN: 250527-D-TP645-1001
    Resolution: 5220x3840
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection
    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMRIID is Advancing the Next Generation of Pathogen Detection

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases
    Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download