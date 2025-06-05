NSA Souda Bay Battle of Midway and D-Day Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2025) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks during a remembrance ceremony in recognition of the Battle of Midway and D-Day onboard NSA Souda Bay on June 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)