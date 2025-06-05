Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Battle of Midway and D-Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay Battle of Midway and D-Day Remembrance Ceremony

    GREECE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Robert LeCompte, chaplain, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, delivers the invocation during a remembrance ceremony in recognition of the Battle of Midway and D-Day onboard NSA Souda Bay on June 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Battle of Midway and D-Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

