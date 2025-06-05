Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Medical Convoy : "The 99" Complete 1,900-Kilometer Trek from Germany to Lithuania for DEFENDER 25 [Image 3 of 3]

    Tactical Medical Convoy : &quot;The 99&quot; Complete 1,900-Kilometer Trek from Germany to Lithuania for DEFENDER 25

    GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DanielDaniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Julian Cardiel, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company, hooks up a wrecker to a M997 Field Litter Ambulance during a vehicle recovery operation between Grafenwoehr and Vilseck on May 1, 2025. The 3666th, a rotational National Guard unit from Phoenix, Arizona, is stationed at Grafenwoehr in support of a convoy mission from Rhine Ordnance Barracks to the Vepriu Rocket Base in Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Christopher Lee)

