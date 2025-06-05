U.S. Army Spc. Julian Cardiel, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company, hooks up a wrecker to a M997 Field Litter Ambulance during a vehicle recovery operation between Grafenwoehr and Vilseck on May 1, 2025. The 3666th, a rotational National Guard unit from Phoenix, Arizona, is stationed at Grafenwoehr in support of a convoy mission from Rhine Ordnance Barracks to the Vepriu Rocket Base in Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Christopher Lee)
Tactical Medical Convoy : "The 99" Complete 1,900-Kilometer Trek from Germany to Lithuania for DEFENDER 25
