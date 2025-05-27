Tactical Medical Convoy : "The 99" Complete 1,900-Kilometer Trek from Germany to Lithuania for DEFENDER 25

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army medical personnel from the 519th Hospital Center and 421st Multi-Functional...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army medical personnel from the 519th Hospital Center and 421st Multi-Functional Medical Battalion pose for a photo during a 1,900-kilometer convoy from Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, to Vepriu Rocket Base, Lithuania, on May 5, 2025. The tactical medical convoy was conducted in support of DEFENDER 25 and a hospital field exercise known as HOSPEX. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Trimmell) see less | View Image Page

Story by Maj. Christopher Lee



VEPRIU ROCKET BASE, Lithuania — Ninety-nine U.S. Army medical personnel from the 519th Hospital Center and 421st Multi-Functional Medical Battalion completed a 1,900-kilometer convoy from Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, to Vepriu Rocket Base, Lithuania, on May 5 in support of DEFENDER 25 and a hospital field exercise known as HOSPEX.



The mission tested Army medical readiness and aimed to certify the 519th Hospital Center as Europe's only NATO Role 2 Enhanced (2E) forward-deployed field hospital. In addition, the Hospital Center tested Army Doctrine, supporting a movement of 35 percent (one-third) of the Field Hospital’s organic equipment and personnel. This vital tactical ability allows Army Medicine to support combatant commanders through the principles of mobility, proximity, and flexibility.



"This type of movement hasn't been done by a medical formation in recent history," said Col. Avery Carney, commander of the 519th Hospital Center. "What seemed impossible six months ago not only became achievable but became routine."



The convoy included 29 tactical vehicles, 11 trailers, and 99 Soldiers, later dubbed "The 99." The team transported 35% of the field hospital's capability, moving through Germany and Poland before arriving in Lithuania.



Maj. Christopher Lee, the convoy commander, emphasized the importance of early planning, effective leadership, and vehicle readiness as keys to success. "Many of our Soldiers come from a hospital environment, not the field," Lee said. "But with a clear plan and team buy-in, we proved we could execute at scale."



Support came from across the 30th Medical Brigade, including the 512th Field Hospital, the 8th Medical Logistics Company, the 557th Medical Company (Area Support), the 7384th Blood Support Detachment, and the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment. Leadership designated five vehicle serials with specific responsibilities and embedded medical and maintenance support.



Capt. Kristina Bean, a nurse and vehicle operator, described the effort as "a great opportunity to test the operational side of Army Medicine." The team encountered mechanical issues, logistical challenges, and international movement restrictions, but overcame them through rehearsed battle drills and adaptive leadership.



The unit spent March conducting convoy rehearsals and vehicle maintenance, a period dubbed "March Madness and Maintenance." Each serial was led by a designated officer and supported by experienced non-commissioned officers, such as Staff Sgt. Ruzzel Dimal, the convoy NCOIC.



"We had doubters at the beginning," Dimal said. "But with defined goals and a corps-level mindset, we brought this together."



The team was tested early when a critical generator trailer broke down. Using established drills, maintenance assets recovered the trailer without delaying the formation. Additional complications, including a lost wheel, required rapid recovery operations.



"Without our maintainers, we wouldn't be here," said Warrant Officer Kevin Taylor. "They're the glue holding this mission together."



Fuel shortages and delayed diplomatic clearances for Polish border crossings forced the team to split and improvise. Thanks to onboard fuel reserves and last-minute approvals, the formation reassembled at the Polish border.



Along the route, Soldiers rested at staging areas such as Camp Aachen and Bemowo Piskie Training Area. At times, they slept in tents and ate MREs, but morale remained high.



On May 5, the convoy crossed into Lithuania and arrived at Vepriu Rocket Base. There, leaders lauded the team's discipline and adaptability.



"The real value was in the preparation, the culture shift, and the leader development," said Carney. "This was a transformational experience."



The nickname "The 99" emerged organically and stuck. By the mission's end, the Soldiers had proven their ability to execute strategic movement under combat-simulated conditions. "We are 'The 99,'" they chanted at the final stop. "And we did it."