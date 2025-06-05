Birds of Prey Banding at USAG Benelux

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two eyeas, baby kestrel falcons, stand in a box as a volunteers with the Belgian non-profit Noctua, band and count protected birds of prey, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2025. Banding is a universal and indispensable technique for studying the movement, survival and behavior of birds. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)