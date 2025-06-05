Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birds of Prey Banding at USAG Benelux [Image 12 of 15]

    Birds of Prey Banding at USAG Benelux

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Didier Kint, a volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua, bands an eyeas, a baby kestrel falcon, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 05, 2025. Banding is a universal and indispensable technique for studying the movement, survival and behavior of birds. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9088649
    VIRIN: 250605-A-BD610-1057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Birds of Prey Banding at USAG Benelux [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRP
    Environmental Division
    StrongEurope
    US Army Europe Sustainable Range Program
    USArmyEurope
    DPW Directorate of Public Works

