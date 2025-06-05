Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz visits II MEF [Image 7 of 9]

    SMMC Ruiz visits II MEF

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 5, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II MEF, and Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson, the sergeant major of II MEF, in order to gain a better understanding of current II MEF operations. Ruiz also spoke with II MEF Marines to discuss topics including Headquarters Marine Corps initiatives and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 23:58
    Photo ID: 9088147
    VIRIN: 250605-M-RB959-1197
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC

