SMMC Ruiz visits II MEF

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 5, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II MEF, and Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson, the sergeant major of II MEF, in order to gain a better understanding of current II MEF operations. Ruiz also spoke with II MEF Marines to discuss topics including Headquarters Marine Corps initiatives and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)